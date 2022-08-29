Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Tops $70,247.06

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $70,247.06 and approximately $22.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

