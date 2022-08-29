Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPEAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.