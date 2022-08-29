Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 74.2% in August

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.