Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 6805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

