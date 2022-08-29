Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 6805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

