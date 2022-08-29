GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

