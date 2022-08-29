GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:GXO opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 146,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

