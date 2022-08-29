Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

