HC Wainwright Cuts Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $1.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTX. Cowen lowered Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptinyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Aptinyx to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of APTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

