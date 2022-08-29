HC Wainwright Trims Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Target Price to $3.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

