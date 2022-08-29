Head to Head Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 178.44 -$18.97 million ($0.26) -46.85 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.48 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.62

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 284.89%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -68.97% -15.52% -12.21% Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

