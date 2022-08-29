Head to Head Survey: Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) and The Competition

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Miromatrix Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Miromatrix Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Miromatrix Medical Competitors 653 3538 10269 150 2.68

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.42%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 -$14.67 million -2.22 Miromatrix Medical Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.74

Miromatrix Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72% Miromatrix Medical Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical rivals beat Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.