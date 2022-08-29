Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,190,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $127,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.81. 42,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,239. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

