Heron Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,326. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

