HM Payson & Co. Purchases 50,434 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $76,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

