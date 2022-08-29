HM Payson & Co. Sells 22,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

