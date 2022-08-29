Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Höegh LNG Partners Announces Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.