Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

HFBL remained flat at $20.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

