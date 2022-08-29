Howard Hartenbaum Sells 18,453 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.75. 1,045,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.