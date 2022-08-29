Howard Hartenbaum Sells 18,453 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.75. 1,045,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

