IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 3.9%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 40,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,592,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
