IceCure Medical (ICCM) and The Competition Financial Contrast

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IceCure Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -4.05 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -415.09

Profitability

IceCure Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,540.74% -61.49% -22.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IceCure Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 659 3091 7284 163 2.62

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 227.59%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IceCure Medical rivals beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

