IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. IES makes up approximately 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of IES worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IES by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 59,246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 81.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

IES stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,393. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

