Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

INDB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,890. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $93.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

