Innova One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $240,981.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

