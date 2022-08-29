Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Acquires 167,496 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 29th, William Paul Livek acquired 2,756 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $5,760.04.

On Tuesday, May 31st, William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60.

SCOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 542,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $198.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.15.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in comScore by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in comScore by 69.3% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

