Insider Buying: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Acquires 9,291 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy purchased 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bertrand Loy purchased 4,918 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.88.

On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy purchased 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671.69.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

HBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,747. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

