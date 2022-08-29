Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells 15,913 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Craig M. Hurlbert sold 15,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $63,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,853,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,415,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

LOCL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,337. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Local Bounti by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Local Bounti by 27.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.