Insider Selling: Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008.

Spin Master Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$45.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03. Spin Master Corp. has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.91.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

