Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

