Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Acquires $16,087.60 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,087.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,593.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $8,168.53.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $10,034.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 56,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,593. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.