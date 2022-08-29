Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

IPG stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

