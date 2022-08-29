Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $210.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.