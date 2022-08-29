Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,429 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth about $769,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

