Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

