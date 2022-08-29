Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.27.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
