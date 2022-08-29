Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 124,657 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $50.89.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

