Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$235.00.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$2.26 on Monday, hitting C$153.42. 24,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 464.91. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Further Reading
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.