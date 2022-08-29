Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinaxis (TSE: KXS):

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00.

8/11/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$235.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$2.26 on Monday, hitting C$153.42. 24,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 464.91. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Insiders sold 11,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,326 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

