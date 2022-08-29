Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teucrium Wheat Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 11,141 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WEAT stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

