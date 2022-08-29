Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,390. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

