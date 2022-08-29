InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NVIV opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.