IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

