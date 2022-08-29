Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,200. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

