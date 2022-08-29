IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

