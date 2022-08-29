IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of IRS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.77.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
