iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lowered by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CMF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,884. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.