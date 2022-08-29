iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.69. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

