iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,461. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

