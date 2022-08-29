iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.89. 351,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.