ITAM Games Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

