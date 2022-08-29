ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.11

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 10158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

