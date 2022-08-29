Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Janel Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Janel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.