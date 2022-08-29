JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $973.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 233,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,043. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.