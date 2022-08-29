JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $973.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 233,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,043. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

