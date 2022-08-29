JMP Securities Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $16.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of EFC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

